Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari takes a dig at AAP government over CCTV installation claim

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused Delhi government of issuing misleading advertisements making false claim about 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras being installed all over the city.

“Arvind Kejriwal Government is misleading the people of Delhi at the cost of the public exchequer. The amount being spent on advertisements is the money recovered as taxes from the people of Delhi. It is obvious that Kejriwal government is trying to mislead the people for which the public money is being misused,” said Tiwari.

The BJP leader said however the reality is that CCTV cameras had not been installed.“Nobody finds these cameras in any area and wherever cameras have been installed, they are either out of order or no arrangement has been made for their proper maintenance,” he said.

Tiwari also alleged that camera installation work had been started at the fag-end of its term in view of the assembly elections. “These cameras should have been installed in the first or second year of their tenure,” said Tiwari.