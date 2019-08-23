Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Fire Services to conduct training for hotel staff

The three-day programme at the Fire Safety Academy at Rohini in north Delhi would also include on-field training.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Fire Services

Delhi Fire Services (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In wake of the Karol Bagh hotel tragedy earlier this year, the Delhi Fire Department has decided to conduct an extensive programme for staff of hotels, restaurants and banquet halls in dealing with such emergencies.

The three-day programme at the Fire Safety Academy at Rohini in north Delhi would also include on-field training. A certificate will also be given - and will have to be renewed every year, officials said.

"It will be a three-day training programme at the Fire Safety Academy. The training would take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We shall be teaching them (the participants) basic fire-fighting techniques, how to handle equipment, deal with leakage from cylinders... precautions and equipment testing and handling. A batch would consist of 40 persons," said Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg.

The programme is scheduled to begin sometime next month and advertisements for it will be out soon. It will costing Rs 3,000 per participant.

The fire in February this year at the Arpit hotel in Karol Bagh claimed the life of 17 people. "When the fire occurred, the hotel staff did not inform the Fire Department for half and hour and tried dousing it on their own... this why the fire claimed the lives of the people," a senior fire officer said.

After the fire at the hotel, the Delhi Fire Services were prompted to start an programme for staff at restaurants, banquet halls, hotels and guest houses to ensure that they know how to operate fire-fighting equipment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Fire Service Delhi hotels
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp