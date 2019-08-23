Delhi temple demolition: CM Arvind Kejriwal lobs ball in PM Modi's court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a case for allotting land in Jahanpanah forest area in Delhi for rebuilding Sant Ravidas temple and stated that it is a matter of faith for scores of people in the country.

Speaking at the first day of the Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that people want the temple built at the same spot where it stood before demolition. The Delhi assembly also passed a resolution in this regard.



ALSO READ: Delhi: Ravidas temple protesters sent to 14-day judicial custody

“Sant Ravidas was an inspiration to millions of people. He wanted a fair and just society where everyone has food, electricity, water and health services,” said Kejriwal. “One can feel Ravidas’ vibrations at the site, hence we want the Centre to pass an ordinance in this regard and give the land back.We will build a temple.”

The Assembly witnessed high drama with scores of Dalit lawmakers of the party jumping into the well of the house holding placards and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government. Leading the charge against the four lawmakers of the opposition, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, ripped apart his clothes.



ALSO READ: Delhi temple demolition: Dalit leaders condemn violence

Due to the controversy other official business which were scheduled could not taken up. The resolution talks about building pressure on the central government for passing an ordinance in the parliament which over rules the Supreme Court order on the matter.



Kejriwal stated that if Centre gives the four acres required for the temple, which is on forest land, then in return the state government will provide 100 acres of land for afforestation process.

Leader of opposition, Vijender Gupta said that the Delhi government should remove the temple land from the forest category as it is their responsibility but he said Kejriwal played it down.