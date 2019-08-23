Home Cities Delhi

Design is an emotion, says Creative Director of Olives Cre Anuradha Aggarwal

Creative Director Anuradha Aggarwal adds her own special touch to each of her projects.

Published: 23rd August 2019

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Anuradha Aggarwal, Creative Director at Olives Cre, has created a niche for herself in the world of luxe interior design over the last 12 years.

Her love for colours since age five led her to discover a creative space of her own. Today, the Delhi-based interior decorator handles projects ranging from personal to commercial spaces from Delhi to Dubai.

The studio also deals with exquisite artefacts, furniture, linen, lights, chandeliers, glassware and much more. We catchup with this young gun to understand her design philosophy, her USP and more. 

Your design philosophy

For me, design is an emotion. It comes to me very naturally. You will always notice that I add my own personal touch to my project. Having said that, you will often find me breaking design rules.

I believe that my every design project mirrors the personality of my clients. I always try to put myself in my clients’ shoes to deliver a space which is appealing to them.

Of course, I add my own personal twist to it in the form of art, artefacts and art installations, and at times a lot more.

Elements that are innate to you?

Without a doubt, art. If you visit any of my sites, you will always notice the presence of art. Apart from this, I always make sure that all the spaces I design are vastu compliant. As a firm vastu believer, I want the channelisation of right energies in my clients’ homes.

Your designs fall under three major heads: fusion, classical and contemporary. Tell us more.

Under classical design, I take inspiration from ancient history. In contemporary, I try to give trends my own interpretation.

In fusion, I experiment by mixing two or more styles, while making sure that all elements appear synchronised, and the whole space speaks the same language.

You have worked with various personalities. Any person or project you enjoyed the most?

It has to be Hardik Pandya’s house. In the very first meeting itself he told me “I want my room to bleed blue”. The room was thoughtfully planned to reflect Hardiya’s personality and his expectations.

How has the industry changed in the 12 years you’ve been part of it?

The industry has evolved me. From the day I entered it to setting up my own design brand, everyday has been a challenge. Different clients, different personalities and different space demands... everything has encouraged me to design better every day. Not only these experiences but in fact all the passionate people I work with teach me new things every day. Be it showing me creative Instagram pages or updating me about new technological upgrades in design.

How did your artistic journey begin?

It started all at the age of five when I started playing with colours. I guess, it is from here that I was destined to enter a creative industry. My very first project gave me the encouragement to start Olives Cre in 2016.

I was overwhelmed by the trust put in me. Today, we provide interior solutions that always live up to the expectations of the clients.

Tips you must keep in mind while designing your dream house.

Aesthetics and functionality should be well balanced. Incorporate the elements that give rise to the right energies. Even when you have a designer on board make sure every space has a little bit of you/your family.

