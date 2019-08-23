Home Cities Delhi

Human Resources Development Ministry open to receiving problem statements for Hackathon 2020

In Smart India Hackathon- 2020, the ministry is hoping to receive problem statements from more than 200 public and private organisations.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry has invited governance-related problem statements from various industries, semi-government and public-sector organizations, NGOs and local bodies whose solutions can be developed by technical students from across the country. 

SIH, a key initiative by the ministry, All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission to promote creativity, critical thinking and development of cognitive skills in the students enrolled in India’s technical institutes, was started in 2017.

Hackathons, touted as open innovation platforms, are sprint-like event during which engineers and students, graphic designers, interface designers and experts collaborate together to develop a functional product capable of solving the given problem within stipulated time-frame.

For previous chapters, the ministry had approached various ministries and agencies of central and state government and requested them to share their governance-related problems. Experts then tried to solve them within  36-48 hours.

BRAIN STORMING

Earlier, over 2,200 institutions and 2.5 lakh students had participated in the event for which problem statements had come from more than 90 companies apart from various central agencies and  departments.

