I will support Centre's steps to tackle economic slowdown: Kejriwal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the economic slowdown is a matter of deep concern for the nation and promised the Centre that the city government will support it in the process.

Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone for two new campuses at Rohini and Dheerpur village for Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD), he said he is personally more concerned about the job losses.

"From last few days, there has been talk in the media. I believe it is a matter of deep concern for all of us. Numerous sectors are facing the heat of economic slowdown. I believe that the Centre will take concrete steps in the direction," he said.

He also said that all have to make efforts to improve the situation.

"Whatever steps the Centre will take, I assure that the Delhi government will support it fully," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the works done by his government, he said the number of seats for higher education have gone from 1.1 lakh to 1.5 lakh since 2015.

"At present the capacity of Ambedkar University is 3,400 and with the completion of these campuses within the next three to four years, it will be increased to 8,000."

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present at the inauguration, said the government has opened 16 new colleges in the last five years.