JNU Students' Union polls on September 6, results 2 days later

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union polls will be held on September 6 and the results will be declared two days later, the election committee announced on Friday.

The nomination forms will be issued on August 26 and nominations will be filed on August 27. Candidates can withdraw nominations on August 28.

The presidential debate, which is conducted on the lines of the US presidential debate and is a sought-after event, will be held on September 4.

The polling will be conducted in two phases - 9.30 am to 1 pm; and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The counting of votes will commence at 9 pm the same day and the results will be declared after two days on September 8, the election committee said.

Last year, the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) had come together to form a 'United Left' alliance.

The Left grouping had won all four central panel posts in the JNUSU, defeating the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad by considerable margins.

The election, however, was marred by allegations of "bias" and violence and the counting was suspended for nearly 14 hours.

The voter turnout was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students had cast their votes. The varsity has been a Left bastion. But in 2015, the ABVP won a seat.