No new liquor store in Delhi since 2016, says deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By IANS

NEW DELHI: No new liquor store has been opened in the national capital since August 2016, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

However, the revenue from alcohol has gone up by over Rs 780 crore since 2016-17, he said.

"The income of the government from alcohol sale was Rs 4,244.50 crore in 2016-17. It has reached Rs 5,028.17 crore in 2018-19," Sisodia said while replying to a question by MLA Alka Lamba.

On replying to her question about how many new liquor shops were open between 2015 and 2019, he said "133, however, no new shop was opened after August 2016".

According to Sisodia's reply, in 2012-13, there were a total of 682 shops in Delhi. The next year the number was 732.

"In 2014-15, the total number of alcohol shops were 768 and it became 862 in 2015-16. There were 879 liquor store in 2016-17 and 866 in 2017-18."

As of 2018-19, the total liquor shops in Delhi were 863.

"A total of 37 stores were shut between 2015 and 2019," he added.