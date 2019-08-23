PM Modi to open ‘Garvi Gujarat Bhavan’ on September 2 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Garvi Gujarat Bhavan’, built by the Gujarat government, at New Delhi’s Akbar Road on September 2.

This building is in addition to the old Gujarat Bhavan at Chanakyapuri, which will continue to function.

Officials said that the world’s first green building, as Garvi Gujarat has been billed as, is equipped with many traditional and modern artifacts and amenities.

It will serve as a home for Gujaratis in Delhi. It will represent the culture, craft, and cuisine of Gujarat in a modern, yet traditional way.

Built at a cost of Rs 131 crores, ‘Garvi Gujarat’ has been constructed keeping in mind the rising needs of better office space to serve the people better.

The central government granted an area of 7066 sqm for the same and the cost for the new building has been borne by the Gujarat government.

The new structure has been built on an area of 20,325sqm and has 19 suite rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden and a library.

On the occasion of the building’s inauguration, the Gujarat government will also organise a cultural program at Vigyan Bhavan.