Revised layout for North Delhi's Khyber Pass complex approved

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved the revised layout proposal of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the commercial complex at Khyber Pass, a locality in north Delhi.



The approval was given by North MCD chairperson Jai Prakash. As per the revised layout, the commercial complex will comprise three blocks — Block 1 for shopping, cinema and offices; Block 2 for shopping, cinema and offices and Block 3 for offices and service flats

“The project has been hanging fire for a long time now. But the MCD can’t be blamed for it. The layout for the same complex was last approved by the Standing Committee back in 2007,” a senior official in the north civic body stated.

Spread over five hectares, including the Metro Deck running through the site, the previous proposal had envisaged a commercial complex as per Delhi master plan 2021, as well as an Employee Satisfaction Survey (ESS) site.

Accordingly, the Union Urban Development Ministry had changed the land use pattern for 2.8 hectares from ‘District Park’ to ‘commercial’. “The remaining area of 2.20 hectares was already part of the community centre,” the official noted.

As per conditions for the previous NOC from Land and Development Office, it is mentioned that 5 hectares be allotted for commercial use, out of 37.8 hectares allotted.