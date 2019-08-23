Home Cities Delhi

Two women dead as portion of old building caves in East Delhi's Shahdara

The single-storey building was in dilapidated condition and the owner had vacated it a couple of months ago, the police said.

Published: 23rd August 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 11:32 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two women died after a portion of a balcony of an old building collapsed in East Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Sumitra Sharma (60) and Savitri Bhati (55), both residents of Ram Nagar area, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the two women were buying vegetables on Thursday when a portion of the balcony of an old building in Mansarovar Park area fell on them.

They were rushed to the GTB hospital where Savitri was declared brought dead.

Sumitra was referred to St Stephen's Hospital where she also succumbed to the injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

They said that a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mansarovar Park police station and an investigation is on.

