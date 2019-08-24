AAP government exempts CBSE examination fees of Delhi students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the AAP government will pay the CBSE board examination fees for students of government schools.

The announcement came days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hiked the board examination fees for all students.

“The Delhi government will pay the CBSE examination fees for all the Class 10 and 12 students from Delhi government schools,” Sisodia tweeted.

Incidentally, Sisodia had informed the media about the AAP government’s plan on Independence Day.

Over 1.66 lakh and 1.29 lakh students from government school appeared in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, respectively, this year.

The Delhi Directorate of Education, in a circular dated August 23, asked all city government schools to not collect any examination fee from the board class students.

“CBSE has enhanced the examination fee for Class 10 and 12 for the examination, 2020,” the circular said.

It directed the heads of all government, government-aided and Patrachar Vidyalayas, “not to collect the examination fee from the students of Class 10 and 12 for payment to CBSE till further directions.”

The government, however, said that the process of making the list of candidates should go on.

While the fee for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe students under the CBSE was increased from Rs 50 to Rs 1,200, that of general category students was up from Rs 750 for five subjects earlier, to Rs 1,500.

However, later the board had restored the fee for the SC/ST students of Delhi government schools after the city government agreed to pay the balance amount.