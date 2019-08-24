Bharat Electronics Limited to be penalised for slow CCTV work in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to penalise Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the slow pace of work in installing CCTV cameras in the city. The state-owned company has been given the job of installing around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi.

The government said in a statement that as BEL had installed just 11 per cent of the total number of cameras, it was liable to pay a 10 per cent penalty and risked being blacklisted.

“BEL is under a legal obligation to complete the installation of CCTVs within nine months, according to its agreement with the Delhi government, and in case it fails to complete the entire installation work within these nine months, it is liable to pay a 10 per cent penalty” said a government statement.

The PWD minister, Satyendar Jain, and the chief secretary met the managing director of the company and expressed “dissatisfaction” over the “unjustified” delay.

“The Delhi government proposes to impose a penalty of Rs 16 crore on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for its slow pace of installing 1,40,000 CCTVs across Delhi. BEL is liable to pay a penalty in case it fails to fulfil the mandatory condition under the agreement signed with the Delhi government of finishing the work on time. The Delhi government will release this amount of Rs 16 crore to the BEL only if it honours the legal commitment of finishing the installation of 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras by 22nd November this year” added the statement.

The CCTV camera project was one of the main promises in the Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto of 2015, and the government started work on the ground in the last two months. With the Assembly election approaching, the promise is yet to be fulfilled in major areas of the national capital.

Around 400 CCTV cameras are being installed every day, and the BEL CMD said that efforts would be made to improve this number to 1,500 CCTV installations daily. The PWD has sought a schedule from BEL for completion of the installation of CCTV cameras.