Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calls for holistic education reforms  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Governance will remain incomplete if a government fails to provide high-quality education to students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

“It is a day of happiness for Delhiites as the foundation stones for two large and beautiful university campuses are being laid today. At present, the capacity of Ambedkar University is 3,400 seats, and with the completion of these campuses within the next three to four years, it will be increased to 8,000. This is wonderful news for the people of Delhi as our youngsters will get a good quality higher education,” Kejriwal said, after the laying the foundation stone of two campuses of Ambedkar University.

Equipped with auditoriums, workshops, laboratories, sports complexes, swimming pools, amphitheatres and hostels, the campuses will be developed as world-class institutions of learning.

“Our philosophy is that governance will be incomplete if the government fails to provide high-quality education to students. There is no developed country, which does not have a robust education system. The path for India to become a developed nation is to provide good education to our children irrespective of socio-economic background,” Kejriwal asserted.

The AAP government has drastically improved the infrastructure and learning environment of the government schools in Delhi, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government provides a guarantee free loan up to Rs 10 lakh, for which the government stands as guarantor, he asserted, adding that his government was trying to enable the students to pursue higher education after Class 12 and become independent.

The CM also emphasised that the students need to be prepared for jobs.

“We need to cater to 1 lakh more students. In order to enable needy students to get employment, we are planning for world-class skill centres and skill-based courses.”

Sisodia spoke about impediment facing higher education in Delhi.

"The biggest problem in Delhi’s higher education is a British-era law called the Delhi University Act, passed in 1922. The British believed that education must be restricted to the elite few in the country,” he said.