Gita Govinda through Mohiniyattam

An interpretation of the lyrical epic Gita Govinda, composed by 12th-century Sanskrit poet Jayadeva, was showcased in Delhi on Friday at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:45 AM

Vani Bhalla Pahwa (sitting in the middle), during one of her rehearsals of Deva-Gita in Delhi.

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

An interpretation of the lyrical epic Gita Govinda, composed by 12th-century Sanskrit poet Jayadeva, was showcased in Delhi on Friday at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. Woven around the relationship of Radha and Krishna, this ancient text was depicted through Mohiniyattam, a classical dance form from Kerala.

Acclaimed Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji choreographed this production, titled Deva-Gita, to reveal the unexplored beauty of Gita Govinda. Deva-Gita aimed to remind audiences about a time when Gita-Govindam was sung as part of the daily temple traditions in Kerala. The ritual still lives on through a Kerala temple town, Guruvayur. 

“I have made Gita Govinda as an integral part of my Mohiniyattam repertoire,” Shivaji told The Morning Standard. “I was enamoured by this dance form for a long time. When I started learning it, I truly experienced its grace and beauty and felt that Gita Govinda could be richly explored through Mohiniyattam as it will lend enrichment to the form.”

The Padma Shri awardee is also an exponent of Bharatanatyam and Odissi classical dance forms. She’s also an accomplished singer. Her strong vocalist-danseuse portfolio helped her raise the status of this rendition of the Gita Govindam. “I wanted to showcase the indigenous culture of Kerala by bringing the aspects of Gita Govinda into Mohiniyattam,” said Shivaji.

Vani Bhalla Pahwa, who essayed the role of Radha for Deva-Gita, spoke about the challenges she faced during the preparation of the role, by saying, “The kind of choreography that Bharati Shivaji does, brings out the intense portrayal of Radha’s experiences. Ranging from a depiction of happiness to pain, it has been quite a challenging character to play.” 

