Kurta chronicles with  Abraham & Thakore

David Abraham speaks about reinventing  the traditional kurta for Lakmé Fashion Week, adding textures, using hand-block techniques, and why the label is often missing from Indian fashion shows. 

By Heena Khandelwal
THE label Abraham & Thakore is known to revolutionalise Indian clothing. In 2010, the duo presented belted saris at the India Fashion Week. Last year, they made their Lakmé Fashion Week debut with lungis, shorts, capes and skirts made from rare brocades and this year they have reinterpreted the traditional Indian kurta, and have particularly examined the traditional kali style of cutting in their attempt to play with the proportions. For this collection, the duo has collaborated with an Austrian company, Lenzing, and used their sustainable fabric EcoVero. What’s interesting is that they have combined this very modern fabric with the centuries-old artform, hand-block printing, to give texture to the garment and have paired their kurta with saris, pants, shorts and skirts. In conversation with David Abraham. Excerpts:

How did you decide to create that identity for the brand when you launched? 
It is a reflection of our design sensibilities and just a natural expression of who we are and what our values are, as designers. In that sense, it is fairly organic. 

How have you still managed to be relevant while keeping the core philosophy intact?
If you work in a space in which you really believe in and have the confidence to say what you want to, then as designers you will be able to maintain your sensibilities. Fashion is two-way traffic. You need to have clients who believe in those sensibilities. 

Has your association with Mapu (textile revivalist Martand Singh) affected the way you view hand-woven textiles? 
Very much so! He was a very close friend. We learnt so much from him. He also introduced us to so many textiles, and textile techniques, that have enriched our vocabulary. 
Run us through the mood board of your LFW collection.

We are working with a fabric called EcoVero. What particularly attracted us is the way that this fibre is produced – it is a viscose fibre derived from wood pulp which is drawn from certified forests so everything is sustainable right from the raw material. The manufacturing process is highly environmentally sensitive. So, with this state-of-the-art manufacturer, we decided to use something very traditional – hand-block printing. We liked the idea of combining this very simple and old technique with a modern fabric. But, we have not used this technique to print motifs, we are using it to print very fine tone-on-tone stripes, tone-on-tone dots and subtle patterns. So, when you look at the cloth from some distance, it looks like it has some structure. 

You opened your 2010, India Fashion Week showcase with a sari. How do you think the sari evolved in terms of styling?
A lot of trendy young people wear saris paired with shirts, blouses, T-Shirts and then some of them even add a belt to it… something we started with our collection and now a part of fashion conversations. 
On that note, can we expect to see more draped styles for your showcase?
This collection is inspired by kurta, which is essentially an Indian garment and we are examining kali, a traditional system of cutting to avoid fabric wastage. We’ve designed these kurtas in different proportions and we are trying it out in different combinations – with saris, pants, shorts, skirts… a new take on the kurta. 

Amongst you two, who plays what role? 
We were together at National Institute of Design where we were taught by the same teachers, so in a sense, we speak the same language. We work in different areas – I am more of a creative director and he is very much a textile person and is involved with weavers and production. And, in between, we switch from side to side whenever it suits us. 

