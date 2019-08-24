Home Cities Delhi

Same same but very different 

JT special vehicles (jtsv) is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives that specialises in building performance-oriented machines based on stock Tata vehicles.

Published: 24th August 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

JT special vehicles (jtsv) is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives that specialises in building performance-oriented machines based on stock Tata vehicles. The company kicked off their innings with the Tiago and Tigor JTP twins. Now, they are offering both these vehicles with additional features aimed at enthusiasts who seek a machine that is affordable yet designed for performance.

To make these cars stand apart from their stock versions, JTSV has kitted them out with a stylish contrasting colour look alongside stand-out auto fold mirrors, a black shark fin antenna and awesome looking rims. Of course, the red JTP badging also lets you know about the vehicle’s pedigree and that it is designed for those who are racers at heart.

The cabin gets a few sporty touches as well. The cars now come with a fully automatic temperature control mechanism as well as the ConnectNext 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman that features Apple Carplay as well as Android Auto.

Being performance derivatives, both the Tigor and Tiago JTP models run a 1.2-litre petrol engine that has been tweaked to deliver 113 PS power and 150 Nm torque. It goes without saying that the manufacturer has also worked on the suspension setup to improve overall ride and handling dynamics as well. These vehicles will be sold through select Tata Motors dealerships only.  So, do check out the availability online first.

Available at `6.69 lakh for the Tiago JTP and `7.59 lakh for the Tigor JTP

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp