Same same but very different 

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

JT special vehicles (jtsv) is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives that specialises in building performance-oriented machines based on stock Tata vehicles. The company kicked off their innings with the Tiago and Tigor JTP twins. Now, they are offering both these vehicles with additional features aimed at enthusiasts who seek a machine that is affordable yet designed for performance.

To make these cars stand apart from their stock versions, JTSV has kitted them out with a stylish contrasting colour look alongside stand-out auto fold mirrors, a black shark fin antenna and awesome looking rims. Of course, the red JTP badging also lets you know about the vehicle’s pedigree and that it is designed for those who are racers at heart.

The cabin gets a few sporty touches as well. The cars now come with a fully automatic temperature control mechanism as well as the ConnectNext 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman that features Apple Carplay as well as Android Auto.

Being performance derivatives, both the Tigor and Tiago JTP models run a 1.2-litre petrol engine that has been tweaked to deliver 113 PS power and 150 Nm torque. It goes without saying that the manufacturer has also worked on the suspension setup to improve overall ride and handling dynamics as well. These vehicles will be sold through select Tata Motors dealerships only. So, do check out the availability online first.

Available at `6.69 lakh for the Tiago JTP and `7.59 lakh for the Tigor JTP