Sant Ravidas temple plot: Kejriwal government lays onus on DDA 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said that there was no proposal for the use of the land on which the now-demolished Sant Ravidas temple once stood.

The statement is being construed as a safety-first strategy to not get stuck in a row which has put the Centre in the line of fire of the Dalits over the demolition of the temple.

Gahlot explained that if the AAP government receives any proposal for any non-forest use, it will be taken up for consideration and then forward the matter to the central government accordingly.

“Any proposal for diversion for non-forest purpose use coming to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be forwarded to the Centre for final acceptance after consideration by the state government. Currently, there is no such proposal pending before the state government,” he said in the Assembly.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta had alleged that the AAP government could pave the way for the temple’s reconstruction by removing the plot from forest category.

Gahlot clarified that the Delhi government has no intention of leasing out the land to any private party or for any purpose other than replanting of forest area.

The minister said 800 acres of land fall under the Forest Protection Act, and hence will not be used for any other purpose unless directed by the Centre.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed the temple in Tughlaqabad area in compliance with the Supreme Court’s August 10 order.

Power freebie

Power minister Satyendar Jain announced that the AAP government will not increase electricity charges for the next five years. “Our party has a vision… We will not impose tax on electricity. Uninterrupted water supply after cleaning of the Yamuna and free Wi-Fi services are the top priorities of the government,” he said. “We have fulfilled our promises and will prove again,” Jain said amidst thumping of the desk by AAP MLAs.

Citing an example of round-the-clock power supply to Delhi, Jain said, “The AAP has ensured that the people were not dependent on inverters. It is time now to provide 24x7 water to the people.”