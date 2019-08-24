Home Cities Delhi

Speaker suspends Leader of Opposition for rest of Delhi Assembly session

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday suspended Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijender Gupta for the remaining period of the ongoing session of the House for using “unparliamentary language”.

However, the senior BJP legislator has claimed that he faced action for mentioning the revocation of Article 370 in the Assembly.

“I was suspended for defying the chair when I demanded resolution congratulating the people on abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

As soon as the session started, BJP MLAs OP Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Majinder Singh Sirsa, led by Gupta, created a ruckus in the House, demanding a discussion on abrogation of Article 370.
However, the request was turned down by the Speaker, saying that the Chief Minister had already congratulated the Central government over the issue and “the issue does not have anything to do with 
the House”. 

The Speaker first had Sirsa marshalled out of the House while the remaining three MLAs continued shouting near the Speaker’s podium. Soon, Gupta uttered “unparliamentary words” before that led to his suspension till the session ends on August 26. later, the four BJP legislators sat on a protest outside the CM office.  

Lamba fares no well

Later in the session, Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba, who is not on the same page with the AAP, was also marshalled out on the orders of Goel. 

The AAP MLA criticised the Delhi government, claiming at least two families were forced to purchase medicines from private chemists while availing treatment at the state-run GB Pant Hospital.

She added that while the government has been claiming that the people were being given free medical facilities and medicines, these families were forced to take loans for treatment at hospitals. 

“I raised my voice of the rights of people in the House in which they have sent me as their representative… Today, a woman MLA was asked to leave after she was asked to speak on the issue of women safety. How appropriate was that?” she tweeted in Hindi.

