Transformers to be on Chandni Chowk median

L-G takes decision on issue that was holding up work; heritage activists had opposed placing electrical units in the middle of the road

Published: 24th August 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:46 AM

Work in progress as part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, in the historic market in Old Delhi on Friday. | Express Photo Services

NEW DELHI: THE Chandni Chowk redevelopment project received a shot in the arm on Friday with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approving a proposal for placing power transformers on the median in the heritage market as planned by the Shajahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), heritage activists, and urban planners had been opposing the installation of the electrical units in the middle of the road, saying that they would distort the aesthetics of the historic street.  

Baijal took the decision in a meeting with the stakeholders, which took place at Raj Niwas on Friday.

“The L-G agreed to the resolution passed by the SRDC board strongly recommending transformers on the median. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) had also opined against shifting the transformers to the pavements. The managing director of SRDC, Garima Gupta, apprised him of the board’s resolution and the views of CEA and DFS,” said an official who attended the meeting.

Friday’s decision would be conveyed to the Delhi High Court, which in April requested the L-G, who is also the chairman of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), to convene a meeting of the stakeholders to reach a consensus on the matter.

“The SRDC dealt with the matter with positivity. It has accepted a few suggestions of DUAC and experts. It was after their recommendations that a transformer was relocated from Fatehpuri and another one was removed. The 800-metre stretch from Red Fort to Gali Parathe Wali is cleared as there will be no such device in between,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv-Vyapar Mandal (traders association).

The high court had directed that the issue be settled by August 31. The next hearing in the matter in the court is scheduled for September 2.

After approval by UTTIPEC in August last year, the redevelopment of the 1.3 km-long Chandni Chowk road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri started last December. A part of the stretch—400 metres—is likely to be ready by next month.

Officials associated with the project said that as the issue had been resolved, the work would be expedited so that it could be finished on time and restoration of the façade of heritage buildings along both carriageways could begin.

In a meeting of the SRDC’s board on August 7, it was decided that the Corporation will take up the façade restoration project as phase two of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

Officials privy to the development said that the façade restoration project was likely to be executed by the SRDC and North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage may be involved in it.

“The SRDC may fund the project, but later the onus will be on the property owners to maintain the heritage structure,” said an official.

