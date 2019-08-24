Home Cities Delhi

Watson your mind?

Published: 24th August 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:24 AM

By Priya Panjabi Bhatkal
Express News Service

Shane Watson. Iconic opening batsman and once opening bowler, is a game-changing all-rounder for Australia. He has several top-notch records under his belt. He debuted in 2002 and retired from International cricket in 2016. He was considered to be one of the top T20 players. He lives in Sydney with his wife and two kids, but he spends a lot of time in India. For the last two years he has been a very valuable asset to the Chennai Super Kings.  Indulge caught up with Shane on his recent trip to Chennai, and uncovered so many unknown facts about this great cricketer.  Shane is a very down to earth, practical, straightforward and spiritual person. He loves India, loves Chennai, the Chennai Super Kings and South Indian food. Excerpts: 

Describe your first trip to Chennai?
My first ever trip to India was in the year 2000, when I was only 19 years old.  It was a very different experience for me.  My first port of call was Chennai. For me it was a cultural change, very different compared to what it was growing up in Brisbane and the way people lived back home. What struck me the most when I got here was the poverty. I discovered how genuine and caring Indian people are, and the love for cricket here in India. My dad put me on to the game of cricket and to come to play here in a country where so many people share my passion for the game — it is a great feeling.


You had a bad knee injury last year, how was your experience with the Indian doctors?
Had a bit of a cut on the knee …Indian doctors are fabulous, they took good care of me. 

Besides the South, have you travelled within the rest of India? 
I’ve spent lot of time here in India over the last 15 years.  I have visited the stunning palaces in Rajasthan — Udaipur and Jaipur, the Amber Fort. My travel is mostly around playing. I’ve been to Dharmshala for a match and that place is absolutely stunning.  I was in and out of hotels and airports in the different places for work.  I didn’t get to do as much sightseeing as I would have liked. I haven’t seen the Taj Mahal yet, I plan to go there with my wife or it wouldn’t go down so well (laughs)! 

Tell us about your life in Australia? What’s a typical day at home in Sydney?
Its family time mostly. I drop the kids off to school. Spend time with family.  
My wife was a television journalist and has her own career too. I focus on fitness and love staying fit. I enjoy cooking Mexican food — tacos & burritos and barbecuing, which is the Australian way! I haven’t taken on Indian food yet as it’s a bit spicy for my kids, but I will in time, as I love Indian food. 

Your future plans?
Hopefully, I have one more year of playing here. I’m 38 and for a cricketer that’s just about retirement age.
 I love to be part of the Chennai Super Kings, it’s a great all-inclusive franchise and I love to be in Chennai.

A message to your fans?
 I’m so grateful to have the career that I’ve had and people that I’ve met. I love coming to India because everyone here has a passion for the game. I’ll always come back to be involved in that emotion …

