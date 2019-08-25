Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU writes to Nishank, Sisodia; alleges varsity denied registration to Dalit students in B.Tech

In the letter, outgoing JNUSU president N Sai Balaji claimed the two students were also being forced by the administration to leave the university.

Published: 25th August 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, demanding revocation of the varsity's alleged denial of registration to two Dalit B.Tech students in the third semester.

In the letter, outgoing JNUSU president N Sai Balaji claimed the two students were also being forced by the administration to leave the university.

The Engineering School was started in the JNU without any proper building, classrooms, labs, hostels and permanent teachers, he claimed.

"The hurried and unplanned moves brought unmitigated trouble for the first batch of B.Tech students, which can be hardly compensated (for). The year lost due to inadequate facilities will not come back," he said.

Suddenly overnight, the students were told that they didn't have the necessary grades, hence their registration to the third semester starting July 2019 was being withheld, Balaji said.

"The students were never told the pattern of evaluation and examination; rather they had to struggle throughout the year for books, proper classrooms and other facilities," he claimed.

"The prospectus that was issued to them never mentioned any rules related to examination, re-evaluation and supplementary exams," Balaji said in the letter.

He urged Nishank and Sisodia to ensure that there are proper infrastructure and transparency in rules at the School of Engineering, including ensuring improvement and supplementary exam opportunities.

Calls to the JNU registrar went unanswered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank JNUSU
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp