Neeraj Bawana gang members arrested in outer Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police said on Sunday they have arrested four members of the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang from outer Delhi and seized two country-made pistols and live cartridges from them.

Vikas, 26, Deepak, 23, both residents of Sultanpur Dabas village, Vinay, 23, of Bawana, and Vicky, 26, of Ghevra village, were arrested on Friday from Bawana area.

Police said a tip was received about presence of five-six members of the gang in the area.

A police team nabbed Vikas and Deepak with a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

And another team nabbed Vinay and Vicky and seized one country-made pistol and three live cartridges from them, police said.