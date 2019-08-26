Home Cities Delhi

CM Kamal Nath orders probe after ITBP havaldar’s family attacked in Madhya Pradesh

The attack left the para-military personnel’s younger brother with 80 per cent vision loss in the right eye.  

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  CRPF personnel Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered on Sunday, a probe into the alleged attack on the kin of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) havaldar at a tourist hotspot in Khandwa district, on August 16.

The attack left the para-military personnel’s younger brother with 80% vision loss in the right eye.  

Alleged inaction by police against those who assaulted his family members is what had prompted the havaldar to post on social media that he would take law into his own hands and emulate soldier-turned-outlaw Paan Singh Tomar.

“The CM has directed the Khandwa district administration to conduct an impartial and detailed probe into the alleged physical assault on the family members of ITBP havaldar Amit Singh to render justice to the ITBP personnel’s family,” said Narendra Singh Saluja, media coordinator of Kamal Nath, “I believe in the CM’s words that injustice won’t be allowed to happen to my brothers in Khandwa,” posted havaldar Amit Singh on Sunday.

The ITBP havaldar told this newspaper over the phone that his kin, comprising three brothers and two sisters with five children (two of toddlers) had gone for a picnic to Hanuvantiya Island near the Indira Sagar on August 16.

His family members had a spat with the private security guards who didn’t allow them to take milk bottles and biscuits for the two toddlers inside the hotspot.

The spat turned physical and the security guards led by Charan Singh Gond and some boatmen attacked the family, including women and kids with bricks, sticks and even beer bottles. 

Amit alleged that a stone thrown at his brother Atul caused him to lose 80% vision in that eye.

Amit was infuriated that instead of helping his family’s cause and filing for an attempt to murder giving his brother’s eye injury, local police lodged a case against the two guards and 15 unidentified guards and boatmen under IPC sections pertaining to abusive behaviour, physical assault and criminal intimidation.

Mundi police station in-charge Amit Pawar said once new medical report from doctors are received, suitable sections will be added to the FIR.

