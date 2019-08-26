Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC agrees to hear fresh plea on Uniform Civil Code on Tuesday

The plea was mentioned before a bench a Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which tagged it for hearing along with a similar pending petition.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for securing gender justice, equality and dignity of women.

The plea was mentioned before a bench a Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which tagged it for hearing along with a similar pending petition.

The petition, filed by advocate Abhinav Beri, also said that a direction be given to the Law Commission to draft a UCC within three months taking into account the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions and publish that on its website for at least 90 days for wide public debate and feedback.

Another petition by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking framing of the UCC to promote unity, fraternity and national integration is also pending before the court.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the high court opposing Upadhyay's PIL and sought to be impleaded as a party in the matter, saying the petition was not maintainable in law and ought not to be entertained.

The fresh petition said the nature and purpose of the Article 44 is to introduce a common civil code for all, which is essential to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

"It proceeds on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilised society.

While the Constitution guarantees freedom of conscience and of religion, it seeks to divest religion from personal law and social relations and from laws governing inheritance, succession and marriage, just as it has been done even in the Muslim countries like Turkey and Egypt etc.

The object of Article 44 is not to encroach upon religious liberties," it said. The need of the hour for national integration is a draft copy of UCC, it added.

It said gender justice and gender equality, guaranteed under Articles 14-15 of the Constitution and dignity of women, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, cannot be secured without implementing the Article 44.

In last 70 years, the Constitution has been amended 125 times and judgment of the Supreme Court has been nullified 5 times but the executive has not taken serious steps to implement Uniform Civil Code, the plea said.

In his plea, Upadhyay has contended that the Centre has "failed" to put in place a UCC as provided under Article 44 of the Constitution.

A UCC would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country.

The high court had on May 31 issued notice to the Centre seeking its response to the PIL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Uniform Civil Code PIL
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp