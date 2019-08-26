Home Cities Delhi

Major fire in Spice Mall in Noida, no casualties reported

According to officials, the fire started from the chimney of a restaurant located on the mall’s terrace.

Published: 26th August 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

A major fire breaks out in Noida's Spice Mall.

A major fire breaks out in Noida's Spice Mall. | ( Photo | ANI )

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA : A fire broke out at Spice Mall located at Noida’s Sector 25A on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported in the incident. Gautam Budh Nagar fire department officials said everyone in the mall was brought out safely.

At the time of the incident, movie screenings were on in at least four auditoriums at the mall. Sources said the mall was teeming with people when the fire broke out. It houses a food court apart from a range of eateries and shops.

A fire truck at the scene | ( EPS )

Seeing thick, black smoke billowing out of the roof, the visitors and people outside the mall panicked. As fire trucks arrived at the scene, entry to the mall was restricted by fire officials.

According to officials, the fire started from the chimney of a restaurant located on the mall’s terrace.

Though the fire did not spread, the smoke soon engulfed other floors of the mall besides entering the movie auditoriums.However, the blaze was soon brought under control, officials said, adding they were checking if the restaurant and mall had the required permissions and fire safety arrangements in place.

According to police officials, the an exhaust fan at the mall’s top floor caught fire.

“The fire department was informed about the blaze around 2.30 pm. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control and doused eventually. Everyone present inside was evacuated,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Budh Nagar.
 

“Through the Air Handling Unit (AHU), the smoke soon engulfed other floors at the mall and it appeared as if the fire had spread to other floors. However, that was not the case,” Krishna said, adding, “The cause of the fire and the loss of property, if any, is yet to be ascertained.”

 

