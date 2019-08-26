Writing for the arts 

By Express News Service

In its 7th edition, Art Scribes award is set to discover an emerging art writer of an Indian origin, and will be receiving applications till August 31.

Supported by Prameya Art Foundation, an initiative of Defence Colony’s Shrine Empire Gallery, this award aims to provide opportunities to remarkable art critics and historians willing to experiment with distinct curatorial ideas.

The winner will be awarded a month-long residency to La Napoule, South of France. Further, the winner will get to curate an exhibition based on the research, in Delhi.

With well-researched critical writing as a prerequisite for the award, the applicants are required to submit three or more samples of their writing published in print or online.

A note on the applicant’s opinion on art writing is also desirable by the jury. A proposal on the activities and interests to be pursued by the applicant during the residency needs to be submitted along with an outline of a proposed exhibition.

The five-member jury consists of artists, curators, writers, and gallery directors. The Take on Art magazine will announce the winner.

About the initiative, Anahita Taneja, Director, Shrine Empire Gallery, says, “Art Scribes Award was initiated in 2011 to support research-based curatorial projects and expand opportunities for young art writers who are interested in working with exhibition narratives. And over the last editions we have discovered and supported some of the most promising curators in the country.”