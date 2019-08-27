10 DDA officials sacked for involvement in 'corrupt practices', says urban body

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday said that it has sacked its 10 officials for alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

Vice Chairman of DDA Tarun Kapoor said that orders to sack them have already been issued for some of these 10 employees and rest will be done by Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DDA said the "10 group B gazetted and non-gazetted officials/officers... were allegedly found to be involved in corrupt practices and facing trial or investigation for criminal cases registered against them."