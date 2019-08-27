Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CCTV project: AAP government lays out implementation plan

The power for operating the security cameras, to be installed at public spaces and residential areas across Delhi, will be drawn from the electricity meter of the nearest resident.

The CCTV project is aimed ensuring the safety of residents

The CCTV project is aimed ensuring the safety of residents | ( EPS File Photo )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has drawn up a blueprint for implementing its high-stakes CCTV project across the city.

The government has put together a list, detailing the pattern of electricity consumption and generation of power bills at all residents’ welfare associations and market associations.

An order issued by the government read, “The monthly 50 units on account of power consumption of the CCTV system shall be deducted from the resident’s electricity bill and will be deposited with the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) by the DISCOM concerned in the area.

A separate bill will be generated to the Executive Engineer, CCTV, WIF and streetlights (for this purpose).”

It further said that each discom and NDMC will nominate at least one coordinator, the name of correspondence address of whom, shall be intimated to official concerned under PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, within seven days.

“The bill shall be raised to the PWD by the DISCOM, division-wise, in proper excel sheet giving details of CA number, name and address of the house owner etc,” the order said.

Later in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The CCTVs are being installed for the safety of women and ensuring better policing. While there are many laws to ensure safety of women, not one is properly implemented on the ground. Making laws isn’t enough, as one has to make surely that they are properly enforced.”

