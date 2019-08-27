Delhi High Court to hear fresh plea on Uniform Civil Code

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to constitute a judicial commission or a high level expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for securing gender justice, equality and dignity of women.



The plea will be heard on Tuesday. The plea was mentioned before a bench a Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which tagged it for hearing along with a similar pending petition.

The petition, filed by advocate Abhinav Beri, also said that a direction be given to the Law Commission to draft a UCC within three months taking into account the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions and publish that on its website for at least 90 days for wide public debate and feedback.

Another petition by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking framing of the UCC to promote unity, fraternity and national integration, is also pending before the court.



The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the high court opposing Upadhyay’s PIL and sought to be impleaded as a party in the matter. The fresh petition said the nature and purpose of the Article 44 is to introduce a common civil code for all.



(With PTI inputs)