Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asks education department to expedite recruitment

According to the education department, the entire process of appointing teachers will be over by October this year.

L-G Anil Baijal chairing the meeting

L-G Anil Baijal chairing the meeting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday held a review meeting with the education department and Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) regarding filling up of vacant posts in Department of Education. Baijal asked the authorities to expedite the recruitment process.

A detailed presentation was made by Director of Education on various aspects of vacancies including position, pending requisitions and dossiers along with the status of recruitment rules at all levels. 

According to the education department, the entire process of appointing teachers will be over by October this year.

According to official data, there are 16,065 sanctioned posts of post graduate teachers and 32,975 trained graduate teachers. Around 15,000 posts are sanctioned under the miscellaneous category.

Earlier this month, in an affidavit filed by the government in the Delhi High Court, Director of Education Binay Bhushan said 10,591 post graduate teacher (PGT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts are vacant. 

The affidavit said the education department, after receiving dossiers from Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), follows the process of document verification, medical examination, character verification and appointment of selected candidates, which takes about six months.

The L-G directed that regular Departmental Promotion Committees should be held to fill the vacancies of departmental promotion quota. 

The L-G also asked the education department officers and DSSSB, which conducts recruitment exams for government schools to suitably amend the recruitment rules as per changing needs, wherever necessary. 

Baijal also directed Secretary of Education to review the matter on a weekly basis in coordination with Chairperson, DSSSB to personally monitor the pendency and timelines.

