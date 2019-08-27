Home Cities Delhi

DU releases eighth cut-off list

At Hindu College, BA (Honours) Economics is available at a cut-off of 97.62 per cent, while at Daulat Ram College, the same course is available at a cut-off of 95.75 per cent.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University released its eighth cut-off list on Monday with courses like BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) English, B.Com still being up for grabs for the general category at premier colleges.

At Hindu College, BA (Honours) Economics is available at a cut-off of 97.62 per cent, while at Daulat Ram College, the same course is available at a cut-off of 95.75 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has pegged the minimum marks for admission to the course at 98.62 per cent, while Kirori Mal College has kept the marks at 97 per cent.

Ramjas College has vacant seats for BA (Honours) English, BA(Honours) History and B.Com (Honours) courses.

Hindu College has vacant seats in B.Com (Honours) and has pegged the cut-off at 97.37 per cent.

Kirori Mal College has seats left under BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) Hindi, while Kamala Nehru College still has vacant seats for BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) English.

Indraprastha College for Women is offering BA (Honours) English at a cut-off of 94.50 per cent, while Gargi College is offering the course at 95 per cent.

Other courses open for admission at Gargi are BA (Honours) Political Science and B.Com.

The eighth cut-off list will be displayed in colleges on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University DU cut off list DU cut off 2019
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp