Meeting on next Delhi Congress president to be held on Tuesday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A meeting to decide the next Delhi Congress president is expected to be held at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

The scheduled meeting comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi which will be held early next year.

The post fell vacant following the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on July 20. In January, Dikshit was appointed as the president of Delhi Congress unit ahead of this year's Lok Sabha polls.

It may be noted that Congress failed to open its account in Delhi in the general elections.