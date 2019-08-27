North Delhi Municipal Corporation to identify water harvesting sites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing upon the need of an effective water harvesting system in the national capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh has written letters to all the councillors under his authority to identify locations for developing water harvesting pits.



Setting a strict deadline for the task, the Mayor stated that the councillors have been asked to send the list of such locations within a week.



“The North Corporation is making efforts to develop water harvesting pits in all of its 104 wards by October 2 this year. We are concerned about the water crisis in Delhi and there is a need for integrated efforts at all levels to address this problem of water shortage,” Singh said.

The mayor further noted that the choice of a suitable location for the water harvesting pits is very important and technical aspects should be taken into consideration while locating the site.



“After selecting a suitable place for setting up water harvesting pits in North Delhi, these pits will be developed by the Public Works Department. Experts’ opinion could also be sought for the purpose,” he noted.

Apart from North MCD, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has started harvesting of rainwater in areas under its jurisdiction. According to the civic body, more than 60 modular type Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits have been installed at Chanakya Puri, Laxmi Bai Nagar, and West Kidwai Nagar.