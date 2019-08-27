Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation to identify water harvesting sites

Setting a strict deadline for the task, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh stated that the councillors have been asked to send the list of such locations within a week.

Published: 27th August 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

delhi-municipal-corporation-edmc-11358845950

delhi-municipal-corporation-edmc-11358845950

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stressing upon the need of an effective water harvesting system in the national capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh has written letters to all the councillors under his authority to identify locations for developing water harvesting pits.

Setting a strict deadline for the task, the Mayor stated that the councillors have been asked to send the list of such locations within a week.

ALSO READ: Proposed change to BJP headquarters plan gets a green signal by North Delhi Municipal Corporation

“The North Corporation is making efforts to develop water harvesting pits in all of its 104 wards by October 2 this year. We are concerned about the water crisis in Delhi and there is a need for integrated efforts at all levels to address this problem of water shortage,” Singh said.

The mayor further noted that the choice of a suitable location for the water harvesting pits is very important and technical aspects should be taken into consideration while locating the site.

ALSO READ: North Delhi Municipal Corporation to set up solar plants in 200 government schools

“After selecting a suitable place for setting up water harvesting pits in North Delhi, these pits will be developed by the Public Works Department. Experts’ opinion could also be sought for the purpose,” he noted. 

Apart from North MCD, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has started harvesting of rainwater in areas under its jurisdiction. According to the civic body, more than 60 modular type Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits have been installed at Chanakya Puri, Laxmi Bai Nagar, and West Kidwai Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avtar Singh North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Rain Water Harvesting Delhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp