Tackle Delhi's pollution with these new gender-neutral face masks by Plunge

By Express News Service

Delhi’s pollution is a constant worry for working professionals. And the skin is the first one to take all the beating. Plunge, a cosmetic brand by O3+ has recently launched a range of face masks which claim to protect the skin.



These gender-neutral products are easy to use and said to have lasting effects. Ranging from flavours such as watermelon, chocolates, pumpkin among others, the products are for “new age night owls and early birds”, according to Vidur Kapur, Founder of Plunge.

“The idea was to put across fresh, quirky and edible-looking masks together. We wanted to put more innovation in our products. We will be launching our Avocado mask and Pink Lemonade mask soon,” he says.



According to Kapur, Plunge is the first company to have introduced watermelon mask in the country. He says, “Usage of Watermelon mask is a global cult trend and we are excited to bring it to India.”

He says that the masks are made keeping the in mind the needs of the millennials. “The busy schedules of millenial have made them less dependent on the salons. People are not really taking care of the skin like earlier times.



Hence, it was all the more important to provide them with products they can themselves easily use and, more importantly, love to use.”

For the pollution in Delhi, Kapur advises to buy the Natural Luminising Black Mask by Plunge. According to him, this mask takes an antibacterial approach while easily detoxifying the skin with activated charcoal.