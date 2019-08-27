Home Cities Delhi

Tirth Yatra Yojana to resume from September 4

The pilgrimage scheme which was stopped after heavy rains in parts of the country will restart with 7 new routes

Published: 27th August 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flagging off the first train of devotees under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in July

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flagging off the first train of devotees under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in July | Parveen Negi

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana under which the Delhi government organises free visits to pilgrimages will resume from September 4.

According to the officers closely related to the scheme, the pilgrimage scheme was halted after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and floods in many parts of the country due to which IRCTC cancelled trains on several pilgrimage routes.

Around 2,000 people are expected to travel in this month. The next train, under the scheme which will commence from next month, will be to Amritsar. After this, pilgrimage on five other routes- Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Jagannathpuri, Vaishno Devi and Ajmer-Pushkar will follow.   

The scheme has been a hit with the senior citizens of the national capital.  Under the scheme, the government will bear the expenditure for all travellers, including air-conditioned train travel, accommodation, meals, boarding and lodging and other arrangements. Recently, Delhi government decided to expand the scheme to seven more routes.

In the latest additions, the longest route is Delhi-Rameshwaram-Madurai-Delhi, which takes eight days. According to the government around 77,000 senior citizens will benefit from the scheme every year.

The pilgrimage scheme, which commenced on 12 July, is the first fully paid pilgrimage for senior citizens aged above 60 years. The first trip was to the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib route via train.

“Every senior citizen has the desire to go on a Tirth Yatra at least once. We are happy that we have had the good fortune to fulfill your wishes. This project is very close to my heart I will help all the senior citizen visit pilgrimage places” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the scheme.  Delhi government approximately plans to send 77,000 people on a first-come-first-served basis. Each year 1,100 beneficiaries from each of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi will be sent on pilgrimage every year. 

Any citizen of the national capital who is 60 years or above in age can avail this scheme by acquiring a certificate from their local MLA stating that they live in the particular constituency can apply for the scheme. One attendant above the age of 21 years can accompany each traveller.

Seven new routes:

    Delhi-Rameshwaram-Madurai-Delhi for 8 days
    Delhi-Tirupati-Delhi for 7 days
    Delhi-Dwarkadhish-Nageshwar-Delhi for 6 days
    Delhi-Jagannath Puri-Konark- Bhubaneshwar-Delhi for 7 days
    Delhi-Shirdi-Shani Shinglapur-Delhi for 5 days
    Delhi-Ujjain Onkareshwar-Delhi for 6 days 

Delhi-Bodhgaya-Sarnath is yet to be added under the banner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirth Yatra Yojana Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp