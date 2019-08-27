TPDDL threatens to stop maintaining 60,000 street lights over unpaid dues in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power discom TPDDL has threatened to stop maintaining over 60,000 street lights in its area, seeking payment of dues of Rs 10 crore from two government agencies.

Non-payment of dues is "severely hampering" the regular maintenance of the street lights, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), Sanjay Banga, said.

"I strongly appeal to the government to resolve the issue by directing both the NDMC and the DSIIDC to release the payment at the earliest so that the safety and security of our consumers is not compromised with, he said in a statement.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) have to pay Rs 10 crore as maintenance charges for over 60,000 street lights to TPDDL, a company spokesperson said.

No reaction was immediately available from the NDMC or the DSIIDC.

The company has also written to the Chief Secretary of Delhi for his intervention in the matter, he said.

The spokesperson said a sum of Rs 68 lakh is spent per month for the maintenance of these street lights.