Two arms suppliers held in Delhi with 23 pistols, 50 cartridges

Acting on a tip-off, both residents of Pune, were arrested from near Shanti Van bus stop on August 24.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested here with 23 pistols and 50 cartridges which were meant to be supplied to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Akshay Adhawade (23) and Chandpasha Seikh (28), both residents of Pune, were arrested from near Shanti Van bus stop on August 24, they said.

Adhawade and Seikh had come from Pune to deliver illegal firearms to criminals in the national capital.

On checking, 23 sophisticated pistols and 50 live cartridges were found in their bags, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Adhawade was arrested in 2017 by the Pune Police in an attempt to murder case. He and his friend Sunny tried to kill one Mukesh to establish their dominance in the area, the officer said.

During his stint in jail, Adhawade befriended some local gangsters.

He came in contact with arm manufacturers of Madhya Pradesh through one Sandeep Pawar and started procuring illegal arms from them, the DCP said.

Initially, he used to supply illegal arms to criminals in Pune.

Later, he developed relations with criminals of NCR and started supplying illegal arms to them for a better price, Kushwah said.

