Home Cities Delhi

Class 10 student thrashed by a group of men for plucking leaves from tree in Delhi

When the accused saw them plucking leaves, he got enraged and blocked the victim's way by driving his car back and forth.

Published: 28th August 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Student abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Class 10 student was thrashed by a group of men on Janmashtami following a quarrel over plucking of leaves from a tree in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Aditya Raj.

While the family of the victim alleged police inaction, a senior police officer said teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Aaditya is currently hospitalised.

The accused are locals and have been absconding from their homes, the officer said. He said the accused had approached a city court to get an anticipatory bail but it was denied.

The accused are likely to be nabbed soon, the officer said.

Adarsh, Raj's cousin told the police that the victim, his cousins and a neighbour had gone to a temple in Chandan Vihar for Janmasthami celebrations and while returning, one of them plucked a few leaves from an Ashoka tree.

The accused identified as Vinod was drinking alcohol in his car. 

When he saw one them plucking leaves, he got enraged and blocked Adarsh's way by driving his car back and forth, the cousin alleged in the police complaint.

Adarsh managed to run away but he was chased by the accused. The accused caught him at the entrance of Chandan Vihar colony and started beating him.

Seeing the commotion, Aaditya and his other cousins intervened, the complaint said. The accused was then joined by a man, wielding a stick.

The man with the stick allegedly hit Aaditya on his head several times, claiming that they were thieves, police said.

Adarsh in his complaint said that the locals who tried to intervene were threatened by the accused with dire consequences, police said.

A case has been registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC which is punishable with a maximum term of seven years and fine, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi crime leaves Crime against children
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp