Home Cities Delhi

Enforcement teams to check on onion hoarding, price rise in Delhi

The minister held a review meeting with officials of his department, Mother Dairy, and representatives of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). 

Published: 28th August 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To keep a check on onion prices in the city, the minister of food and supplies, Imran 
Hussain, on Tuesday directed formation of enforcement teams to carry out frequent checks to prevent hoarding and price rise. 

The minister held a review meeting with officials of his department, Mother Dairy, and representatives of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). 

In the meeting, APMC officials said that floods in Maharashtra had disrupted the supply of onions from Nashik for a few days, but supplies had since increased from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. 

“Officers of Mother Dairy (Safal outlets) said that National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had sufficient stock of the product and supplies in the retail market by Safal had been increased so that the retail prices of onion do not increase,” said an official who attended the meeting.

The minister directed the APMC to hold meetings with onion merchants or associations to ensure that retail prices of onion remained under control.

“He directed to send the enforcement teams to markets and godowns for checking such activities if any. They were also directed to send daily inspection reports for the perusal of the minister. 

He also asked the commissioner, food and civil supplies, to convene regular meetings with stakeholder departments and agencies to ensure that prices of onion and other commodities were stable and under control,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi onions Delhi onions price per kilo Delhi onions price
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp