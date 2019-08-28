Home Cities Delhi

Fight over headphone price ends in Delhi man’s death

A man died during a scuffle following an argument with a hawker over the price of headphones, in central Delhi’s Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday. 

Published: 28th August 2019 08:02 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man died during a scuffle following an argument with a hawker over the price of headphones, in central Delhi’s Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ovaish, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. There were reports that the victim was a part-time teacher at a private school.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Harendra Kumar Singh said that a call reporting the incident was received at 10.07 pm on Monday at Kotwali Police Station. 

The police were informed that one person was lying unconscious near the exit gate of the Old Delhi Railway Station, the officer said. 

“Police reached the exit gate of Old Delhi Railway station and found a man lying there. He was taken to Aruna Aasf Ali Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said, adding that two accused persons, identified as Ayub and Lallan, had been apprehended.

“The victim was buying headphones from the hawker. He was bargaining and the hawker abused him. That led to the argument,” he added.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“There wasn’t any external injury which could lead to death. The victim must have had some health issue is why he collapsed during the scuffle. Hence, no murder case has been registered,” Singh said.  

Eyewitnesses told police that during the scuffle, the victim collapsed. Further investigation is in progress

