Fraudsters target Joint Police Commissioner in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After a series of incidents in which criminals targeted the Capital's prominent people, now a Joint Police Commissioner has been duped by fraudsters.

On Tuesday, Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Katiyar told IANS that two illegal transactions were made from his credit card. "The credit card has a transaction limit of Rs 50,000. A total of Rs 28,000 was withdrawn illegally by the fraudsters," said Katiyar.

"The cyber cell of Delhi Police has registered an FIR and is trying to trace the fraudsters," Katiyar told IANS.

According to the FIR, two-three days back when Katiyar was sitting in his office located at ITO, he received messages of two transactions being made from his State Bank of India credit card, while he had the card in his pocket.

Although Katiyar blocked his card, he said, the criminals continued to attempt to make transactions, but could not succeed.

In a fortnight, many high-profile incidents of fraud and snatching have taken place in the national capital. Five people were recently arrested for cheating Anup Thakur, personal secretary of the Lieutenant Governor.

A few days back criminals snatched the mobile phone of Solicitor General Tushar Mehtra's wife which is still being traced and snatchers are at large.

During the cremation of former Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arun Jaitley, mobile phone thieves stole over a dozen handsets of some well-known people. Among the victims was singer-turned politician and West Bengal BJP MP Babul Supriyo.