Labourer's daughter who cracked NEET meets Social Welfare minister

The labourer's daughter qualified NEET after availing private coaching under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, and met Delhi Social Welfare Minister on Wednesday. 

MBBS exam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The daughter of a labourer, who has qualified NEET after availing private coaching under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, on Wednesday met Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Shashi, who was the student at Rajkiya Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya in GTB Nagar, has got admission to Lady Hardinge Medical College here.

Expressing happiness over the success of the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is giving wings to the dreams of the poor children.

"If we give good education to our children, poverty in the country will be removed in one generation.

I am so happy that due to this scheme poor children are now also becoming doctors and engineers. I am happy it's giving wings to the dreams of the poor children," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Shashi is the eldest of three siblings. Her father works as a labourer and mother a housewife.

She had earlier appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2017 but was not successful.

This year she learnt about the Delhi government's free coaching scheme for Dalit students -- Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana -- under which she got four months coaching at a private institute, said a government statement.

Under the scheme, 107 students received coaching at the institute this year.

Besides free coaching, the students are also provided Rs 10,000 for books and other expenses under the scheme, the statement said.

"The Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana is ensuring that poverty will no longer be a handicap for poor students.

Chief Minister is fulfilling the dream of Baba Saheb Ambedkar by ensuring medical education for a labourer's daughter," Gautam said.

