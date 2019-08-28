Home Cities Delhi

Praise, complaints about Delhi metro come in videos, letters 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been receiving such feedback in the form of videos, praise and advice. 

Published: 28th August 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | DMRC)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mudita Jagota is living with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by weakness and wasting (atrophy) in muscles used for movement.

As it was the SMA awareness month, Jagota chose to thank the Delhi Metro, which she takes to college and other places in the city. 

“Delhi Metro has been life-changing for me. Had it not been the metro, it would have not been possible for me to go to college or other places in Delhi every day. The metro stations are well-equipped with lifts, ramps and special arrangements to punch the metro card or token. Inside the metro area there are special areas for persons in a wheelchair in the first and the last coach,” she said in a video post, praising the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s differently-abled-friendly service.

“Whenever I reach the metro station, I always get an attendant who helps me settle in the train comfortably and also informs the locomotive pilot about my destination.

"The locomotive pilot, in turn, ensures the doors do not close until I have boarded the metro. As soon as I reach my destination, there is another attendant waiting for me who helps me exit that metro station safely. I sincerely thank the Delhi Metro for being a world-class facility and helping me travel across Delhi,” she added. 

The DMRC has been receiving such feedback in the form of videos, praise and advice. Recently, a letter was addressed to the former chief of the metro, E Sreedharan, also known as the Metro Man, by a daily commuter. 

He thanked him, explaining how he was able to lead a balanced life due to the metro and escape traffic jams. 

“We get varying feedback, and complaints too. The nature of complaints is mostly operations-related or appreciation for different reasons,” the DMRC spokesperson told this newspaper. 
While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation attracts commuters from across the city, popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehdi last month responded on its Twitter handle to discourage users from making Tik Tok videos in the metro. 

The average ridership of the Delhi Metro has increased, according to DMRC. The average monthly line utilisation for May was 46,99,807 and for June was 47,20,168. Line utilisation measures a Metro journey in terms of the number of corridors used by a passenger. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi metro Delhi metro complaints Delhi metro praises Delhi metro benefits
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp