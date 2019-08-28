Ravidas temple row: Dalit outfits to go on stir from August 30

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dalit organisations and members of the Sant Samaj have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Friday over the demolition of a Ravidas temple in Delhi.

"We will launch an indefinite strike from Friday at Jantar Mantar demanding that the land be given back for the construction of the temple. We will hold peaceful protests. We also demand those who were arrested during the protests be unconditionally released,” said Dalit activist Ashok Bharti.

The members of Sant Samaj demanded that the government return the land on which the temple once stood in Tughlaqabad demolished by the DDA following court orders.

A protest followed after the demolition where violence broke out in some parts of the city. The protesters are demanding the temple be restored at its original site in Tughlaqabad.

The Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti also demanded unconditional release of 96 people, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in rioting during the protest against the demolition of the temple.

“Till the time the land is given back to the Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti, which is the lawful owner of the land and the temple is restored at its original place by Samiti, we will be sitting on an indefinite dharna from August 30 at Jantar Mantar,” Sant Sukhdev Waghmare Maharaj told reporters. He alleged that some “outsiders” had created the ruckus on August 21.

“The protest was carried out in a peaceful manner. But some outsiders indulged in violence and our children were arrested. We want they should be released without any condition.”

