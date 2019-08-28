Home Cities Delhi

Ravidas temple row: Dalit outfits to go on stir from August 30

The members of Sant Samaj demanded that the government return the land on which the temple once stood in Tughlaqabad demolished by the DDA following court orders.

Published: 28th August 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sant Samaj members demand unconditional release of 96 protestors arrested on August 21.

Sant Samaj members demand unconditional release of 96 protestors arrested on August 21.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dalit organisations and members of the Sant Samaj have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Friday over the demolition of a Ravidas temple in Delhi.

"We will launch an indefinite strike from Friday at Jantar Mantar demanding that the land be given back for the construction of the temple. We will hold peaceful protests. We also demand those who were arrested during the protests be unconditionally released,” said Dalit activist Ashok Bharti.

The members of Sant Samaj demanded that the government return the land on which the temple once stood in Tughlaqabad demolished by the DDA following court orders.

ALSO READ: Plea seeking restoration of Ravidas temple moved in Supreme Court

A protest followed after the demolition where violence broke out in some parts of the city. The protesters are demanding the temple be restored at its original site in Tughlaqabad. 

The Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti also demanded unconditional release of 96 people, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in rioting during the protest against the demolition of the temple.

“Till the time the land is given back to the Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti, which is the lawful owner of the land and the temple is restored at its original place by Samiti, we will be sitting on an indefinite dharna from August 30 at Jantar Mantar,” Sant Sukhdev Waghmare Maharaj told reporters. He alleged that some “outsiders” had created the ruckus on August 21.

“The protest was carried out in a peaceful manner. But some outsiders indulged in violence and our children were arrested. We want they should be released without any condition.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sant Samaj Ravidas temple Dalit Ravidas temple Delhi Dalit temple demolition
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp