Sewage treatment plants, revival of water bodies among Delhi government's top priorities

The government is rejuvenating some water bodies by using constructed wetland technology, which utilises plants to treat wastewater.

Published: 28th August 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More sewage treatment plants and the revival of natural water bodies are being planned to improve the water scenario in the national capital, the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

Delhi requires 1,200 MGD (Millions Gallons per Day) of water, while the present capacity is 945 MGD, the government said, adding that it was trying to control leakage and theft of water in the city. 

“We can save the people of Delhi from the grip of tanker mafia politically, which enjoys protection. Now, Delhi has a responsible and accountable government. You can’t see any tanker owned by any legislator or minister. We can take control over the tanker mafia,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

According to the government, the leakage of water is a big problem since a comprehensive analysis of the 900 MGD water released from the water treatment plants showed that only 600 MGD reaches the primary underground reservoirs. 

“We plan to provide good quality water supply all throughout the day in every Delhi household. This is so important as Delhi is the capital and it will be compared with other capital cities in the world. In the light of whatever we achieved in the past five years, we are confident that we can achieve this target in the next five years,” asserted Kejriwal. 

To increase the production of water, the administration has already started a pilot project on natural measures to recharge the Yamuna floodplains and recharging of 25 water bodies in Delhi is currently on. Six new artificial lakes and development of nine lakes will take the tally to 15 in the national capital, officials said.

The government is rejuvenating some water bodies by using constructed wetland technology, which utilises plants to treat wastewater.

