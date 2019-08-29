A discourse on ghazal gayaki with singer Shakeel Ahmed in Delhi

BHUMIKA POPLI By

Express News Service

It’s easy to find a ghazal performance in Delhi, but just a handful of people understand the nuances of this art form to actually appreciate it.



To increase the number of informed listeners of ghazal gayakis, acclaimed ghazal singer Shakeel Ahmed, will talk on this subject at Husn-e-Ghazal, a one-day event to be organised at Delhi’s India International Centre this Saturday.



He will be in conversation with poet Laxmi Shankar Bajpai, philanthropist Dr Mridula Tandon and Urdu scholar Dr Khalid Alvi.

Ahmed will talk about how to match a poem with an appropriate raag, while keeping the essence of the literary quotient in the sher. He will also talk about the finer aspects of blending a poem into the structure of a raag, to create a gripping effect on the audience.



A bonus: Ahmed will treat the participants to a live ghazal performance. He will also revisit the poetry of greats like Ghalib, Mir, Daag Dehlvi and Sahir Ludhianvi.

The ghazal singer hails from a musically-inclined family in Delhi, and this aspect influenced his development as a musician. “In school, I had a regular Urdu class. It was my teacher, Ustad A R Kardar, who developed my interest in the urdu ghazals. He encouraged me in all possible ways. Thanks to his guidance and motivation, I won numerous inter-school competitions in Delhi.”



According to Ahmed, a ghazal singer’s ability to converse musically with the audience defines his merit.



“To become an accomplished ghazal singer, you should be very knowledgeable about the classical vocal singing and Indian literature. You should have a clear diction, impeccable pronunciation, and a skill to deliver emotion convincingly.”

Ahmed also asks youngsters, who wish to pursue the art form, to remain true to the genre during their entire career.



“Ghazal gayaki is a hard task to master and the ability to bring poetry in lyrical form through melody is honed over the years. There is no shortcut. Quite often the desire for applause sees the singer incorporating alien elements into ghazal gayaki, labelled under various names, for instance, fusion or modern ghazal. In such cases, the applause dims as the novelty wears off. Ultimately it is the audience whose discernment and affection for the ghazal keeps it forever in their hearts.”

Laxmi Shankar Bajpai, in a conversation with The Morning Standard, talks about why ghazals need to be appreciated.



“A poet can handle any number of subjects in one ghazal. Be it love, relationship, social issues, politics, system, spirituality. This liberty is not available in any other form of poetry. A complicated issue can be delivered in simple and crisp words. A sher has great quotability factor too.”

Bajpai, who is also a prominent ghazal writer, regards the doyens of Hindi literature as his inspiration. “I was inspired by poets like Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Sahir Ludhianvi, as I had a revolutionary flavour in my early days of being a writer.

He adds, “When I opted for regular writing and become a poet it was Dushyant Kumar who changed my life. It was during those dark times of the Emergency, when people were depressed and angry with the acute presence of censorship.



In such a scenario, the ghazals by Dushyant Kumar that gave voice to the people of India, inspired me the most.”