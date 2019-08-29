Home Cities Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh hints at crack in BJP top three, LoP advises him to introspect 

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta also advised the AAP leadership to introspect why so many of members have quit the party.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh hinted at a fissure in the Delhi BJP brass to claim that ‘three CM candidates’ are in touch with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.  

Soon, Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi took to Twitter and downplayed the AAP Rajya Sabha MP’s cryptic tweet, saying that the “divide and rule policy” will now no more work.


Though Singh did not name the ‘three CM candidates’ of the saffron party, it did not require much effort for a layperson to understand that he was referring to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijender Gupta and former Union minister Vijay Goel. 

“Three CM faces of BJP are in contact with us. Whoever is announced as the CM face, the other two will help us,” Singh tweeted in Hindi. 

Earlier, Singh had accused Tiwari, Gupta and Goel of spreading confusion among the public over the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

“Ever since the Delhi government announced ownership rights to colony residents, BJP leaders are trying to take credit for it. Sometimes it is Manoj Tiwari doing theatrics in unauthorised colonies, or Vijender Gupta.

Vijay Goel had organised a meeting of colony residents in Talkatora stadium but later cancelled it. There is so much infighting for the CM candidature in the BJP, that they are not able to decide who will manage which event.”

But, Gupta claimed that the statement was “irrelevant” made by an “isolated party”. “The AAP should introspect that how many of their leaders have left the party and joined the BJP and how many more are going to leave in the future,” he asserted.

Refuting Singh’s claim, Bakshi tweeted that “the public will give you a befitting reply for the failures of the last 54 months.” Incidentally, BJP  plans to launch  a “Dilli Bachao Padyatra’ on Thursday. 

