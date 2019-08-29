Delhi government to start fellowship program for city’s 1000 street theatre artistes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to encourage young street performers, writers, sing-songwriters and other such artists, the Delhi art and culture department has decided to start a fellowship program wherein it will provide funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 per month to 1,000 artistes.

“To encourage, promote and mentor young talents, a street theatre or performing arts fellowship has been initiated by the Delhi government. Street performers are a very important part of our cultural fraternity but they have not been recognised by the earlier governments. We want to empower, encourage and strengthen the street performing art, therefore, this initiative is being taken,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

According to sources, along with their personal details, the applications forms will ask applicants for their ideas to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

“Applications are invited from individuals working in the field of acting, direction, script-writing, dance, music and other forms of street performances. Delhi government will accept applications till Sept 15,” said a statement.

Individuals selected will be divided into 100 groups and each group will have a maximum of 10 artistes. Each of these groups will be performing at least four times a month.

The selected candidates will be provided Rs 5,000 per month and an additional Rs 4,000 will be provided to the group leaders for the logistical arrangement per show. The performances will take place across the city.



Artistes will be selected based on an interview.