Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to start fellowship program for city’s 1000 street theatre artistes

The performances will take place across the city.  Artistes will be selected based on an interview.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Selected artistes will be provided Rs 5,000 per month

Selected artistes will be provided Rs 5,000 per month | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to encourage young street performers, writers, sing-songwriters and other such artists, the Delhi art and culture department has decided to start a fellowship program wherein it will provide funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 per month to 1,000 artistes.

“To encourage, promote and mentor young talents, a street theatre or performing arts fellowship has been initiated by the Delhi government. Street performers are a very important part of our cultural fraternity but they have not been recognised by the earlier governments. We want to empower, encourage and strengthen the street performing art, therefore, this initiative is being taken,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

According to sources, along with their personal details, the applications forms will ask applicants for their ideas to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

“Applications are invited from individuals working in the field of acting, direction, script-writing, dance, music and other forms of street performances. Delhi government will accept applications till Sept 15,” said a statement. 

Individuals selected will be divided into 100 groups and each group will have a maximum of 10 artistes. Each of these groups will be performing at least four times a month. 

The selected candidates will be provided Rs 5,000 per month and an additional Rs 4,000 will be provided to the group leaders for the logistical arrangement per show. The performances will take place across the city.  

Artistes will be selected based on an interview.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Artists
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp