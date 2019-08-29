Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s 20,000 farmers to get Rs 100 crore relief

About 20,000 farmers in Delhi are likely to get monetary assistance under the Chief Minister Farmer’s Friend Scheme.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmers growing paddy or wheat in the national capital are set to get financial assistance for their crops as the Delhi government is in the final phase of finalisation of its ambitious Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Yojana (Chief Minister Farmer’s Friend Scheme - CMFFS). 

Under the plan, farmers will be paid difference between Minimum Support Price (MSP) and 50% of the production cost, which ranges between Rs 776 per quintal for wheat and Rs 897 per quintal in case of paddy.   

According to the officials, a cabinet note in this regard has been circulated among the department officials for their comments and CM Arvind Kejriwal may announce the scheme formally next month.

ALSO READ: Odisha launches project to aid farmers through technology

“Development minister Gopal Rai, recently, announced to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report. The decision to grant financial assistance is based on suggestions by the said report,” said an official of the Delhi government.

The scheme will put an additional burden of about Rs 100 crore on the state’s coffers for which provisions have been made.

“As per the Swaminathan Commission report, MSP should be 50% more than the weighted average cost of production. The Delhi government will pay the difference of the MSP decided by the Centre and 50% of production cost,” said the official, aware of the matter.
 
Any farmer cultivating own land or leased land in Delhi may seek benefits under the scheme and will require recommendations from the local MLA. 

“Companies and corporates are not eligible to get financial assistance. There are few conditions for which verification will be required from the revenue office. Applicants should have Aadhaar and bank account for direct money transfer,” said an official. 

About 20,000 farmers in Delhi are likely to get monetary assistance under the CMFFS. As the Delhi’s farmer state tag was done away within 2008, the city growers don’t get benefit as suggested by the commission.

“Preparations are being done and revenue records are being checked,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi farmers Farmers Subsidy AAP
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp