Delhi’s 20,000 farmers to get Rs 100 crore relief

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Farmers growing paddy or wheat in the national capital are set to get financial assistance for their crops as the Delhi government is in the final phase of finalisation of its ambitious Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Yojana (Chief Minister Farmer’s Friend Scheme - CMFFS).

Under the plan, farmers will be paid difference between Minimum Support Price (MSP) and 50% of the production cost, which ranges between Rs 776 per quintal for wheat and Rs 897 per quintal in case of paddy.



According to the officials, a cabinet note in this regard has been circulated among the department officials for their comments and CM Arvind Kejriwal may announce the scheme formally next month.



ALSO READ: Odisha launches project to aid farmers through technology



“Development minister Gopal Rai, recently, announced to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report. The decision to grant financial assistance is based on suggestions by the said report,” said an official of the Delhi government.

The scheme will put an additional burden of about Rs 100 crore on the state’s coffers for which provisions have been made.

“As per the Swaminathan Commission report, MSP should be 50% more than the weighted average cost of production. The Delhi government will pay the difference of the MSP decided by the Centre and 50% of production cost,” said the official, aware of the matter.



Any farmer cultivating own land or leased land in Delhi may seek benefits under the scheme and will require recommendations from the local MLA.

“Companies and corporates are not eligible to get financial assistance. There are few conditions for which verification will be required from the revenue office. Applicants should have Aadhaar and bank account for direct money transfer,” said an official.



About 20,000 farmers in Delhi are likely to get monetary assistance under the CMFFS. As the Delhi’s farmer state tag was done away within 2008, the city growers don’t get benefit as suggested by the commission.



“Preparations are being done and revenue records are being checked,” said the official.